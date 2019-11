A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 21.

Seimas Speaker: Azerbaijan, Lithuania seek to elevate ties to higher level, Expert: Baku can become “bridge over trouble water”, Main importers of Azerbaijani hazelnuts revealed, Daily flights between Minsk, Baku to be launched etc

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.