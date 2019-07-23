By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather to stay in Baku on July 24.Moderate north wind will intensify at night and in the morning.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+32°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 752 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +23-24°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +24-25°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions.Short rain and hail are predicted in mountainous areas. East wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C in mountains at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

Moderate khazri wind is expected on the Absheron peninsula on July 24-25, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

