By Trend

Azerbaijan’s main goal is to educate knowledgeable young people with a modern world outlook because the country’s brilliant future will be entrusted to young people, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva said in the statement to the participants of the high school graduation party “Towards the Future”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

“Dear graduates! Please accept my warm greetings and sincere congratulations on the occasion of your graduation! School years are the most memorable period in everyone’s life,” she added.

“During the 11 school years starting with mastering the alphabet, you discovered the secrets of science,” Aliyeva said. “Finally, today you bid farewell to your childhood and carefree school years.”

“Graduation causes rather conflicting feelings in every person,” she stressed. “Today you are parting company with the school you went to for many years and with your teachers and classmates. At the same time, starting from today, you are entering an independent life, a new and important stage that will determine your future.”

“Science is developing fast in the modern world,” Aliyeva said. “Every day we bear witness to important discoveries. All this opens up ample opportunities for you, young people. In-depth learning of modern science is the requirement of our time. It is now up to you to be active and courageous, to develop the knowledge gained by putting forward new ideas in various fields, and to implement them.”

“Regardless of the profession you chose, each of you must protect the independence of our state, the noble values inherent in our people, and make effort to further develop and strengthen Azerbaijan,” she said. “I am sure that from now on every decision and every step you take will be based on good intentions, nobility and justice.”

“Dear friends! Education forms the basis of progress and bright future of every nation,” Aliyeva added. “We are well aware of this simple truth, which is why major funds are being invested in the development of education. This represents one of the priorities of our state policy. Our main goal is to educate knowledgeable young people with a modern world outlook because our brilliant future will be entrusted to you.”

“In recent years, our country has covered a long road of development,” she said. “Our success is undeniable. However, new objectives still lie ahead. New horizons are opening up before us. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confidently leads us to a great future and on this path he relies on bright, educated, brave and patriotic youth such as yourselves. So let us together support the further prosperity and strengthening of our native Azerbaijan!”

“Let me once again congratulate you on your graduation day and wish you continued success in your education and activities,” Aliyeva said. “Let the roads ahead of you be open!”

---

