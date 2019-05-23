By Leman Mammadova

Baku Metro continues to upgrade the subway facilities to provide convenience of passengers as well as to take security measures.

The capital’s subway will receive ten railroad cars from Russia next week, chief engineer Alikhan Osmanov told journalists.

He noted that the delegation of Baku will go to Moscow on May 28, and during the visit, ten cars will be purchased.

“This year we have to purchase 30 railroad cars from Metrowagonmash, ten of which are ready to be handed over,” Osmanov said.

He also added that Baku Metro will use alternative energy sources.

To this end, diesel power generators will be used, which will provide alternative energy to Baku Metropolitan when emergencies occur.

Establishment of diesel power stations as an alternative source at the regional substations of Azerishig OJSC was considered as optimal variant. In the case of accidents, the energy will be supplied to the subway from these substations, Osmanov said.

After a thorough discussion with Azerishig, the places where diesel-power stations will be located have been identified and a joint concept has been developed. Main energy needs of the subway will be provided from at least 10 substations of different sources of power.

Osmanov also noted that a diesel power station with a capacity of 16 megavolt amperes is also constructed along with the third station of the Baku Metro’s purple line, which currently has two stations in operation.

In accordance with the project, diesel generating stations to be installed at two 35 kilovolt substations providing energy to 12 stations to be constructed on this line will meet all emergency requirement of the line.

All new lines to be built in the future will also be equipped with spare energy sources.

In January-April of this year, the transport services of Baku Metro were used as many as 77.1 million times.

Baku Metro, which was put into operation on November 6, 1967, is the public urban transport system linking underground railway lines in the capital.

Having 25 stations on three lines – Green, Red and Purple – the Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, six electric depots, and five lines with a total length of 119.1 kilometers.

On April 19, 2016, the first two stations (Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami-2) of the purple line of the Baku Metro were put into operation. The distance between these two stations is 2.07 km. A total of 12 stations are planned to be built on the line. All stations of the purple line are capable of receiving trains consisting of seven railcars.

Recently, Bakmil station of Baku Metro was opened after major overhaul. The reconstruction work started in August, 2017. Bakmil was commissioned at the operating land site of Nariman Narimanov station on September 25, 1970 and has been operating as a station since 1979.

Leman Mammadova is AzerNews' staff journalist

