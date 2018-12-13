By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 14.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-8˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 770 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions.However, rain is predicted at night and in the evening, while snow is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-8˚C at night, +9-13˚C in daytime, 0-4˚C in mountains at night, +5-9˚C in daytime.

The weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on December 14-15 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz