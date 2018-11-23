By Narmina Mammadova

In the Shahdag National Park, unidentified people killed a bear, the species of which are included in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported on November 23.

It is noted that the department appealed to the Ismayilli district police in connection with the case of the murder of a brown bear in the Basgal forest range.

It is not yet known who shot the animal included in the Red Book of Azerbaijan.

The fact of the shooting of a brown bear is under investigation.

Brown bear or shaggy-haired bear is native to Europe, Asia, and northwestern North America. More than 80 forms of the brown bear have been described; they are treated as several subspecies of Ursus arctos. North American brown bears are traditionally called grizzlies.

Brown bears are omnivorous and feed on berries, plant roots and shoots, small mammals, fish, calves of many hoofed animals, and carrion. They often cache food in shallow holes, and they dig readily and vigorously in search of rodents. Except in some southern areas, bears retire to dens in winter; they accumulate large amounts of fat during late summer and autumn. Cubs, usually twins, are born in winter after about six to eight months of gestation. At birth a cub weighs less than a kilogram.

Eurasian brown bears are generally solitary animals that are able to run and swim well. They are usually 120–210 cm (about 48–83 inches) long and weigh 135–250 kg (300–550 pounds); the exceptionally large Siberian brown bear weighing as much as 360 kg (800 pounds), approximates the size of the North American grizzly. Coat colour is highly variable, ranging from grayish white through bluish and brownish shades to almost black. Eurasian brown bears are commonly seen in zoos; formerly they were often trained to move rhythmically to music—the so-called dancing bears of European carnivals and festivals. They once roamed most of Europe and Asia; however, the animal’s southern range has been significantly reduced.

Brown bears have an extremely large geographic distribution, they are scattered around the world, but their number are noticeably decreasing, according to the latest statistic. To date their worldwide population totals more than 200,000 individuals. Therefore, animals are listed in the Red Book.

Their large size and relatively aggressive disposition can unsettle people who come in contact with them, and brown bears that frequent human settlements are sometimes killed by landowners and government officials. Other sources of brown bear mortality include collisions with trains and automobiles, poaching, and sport hunting. In addition, the gallbladder and bile of some brown bears are harvested to make traditional medicines that purportedly alleviate digestive problems and inflammation and purify the blood. Many harvesting operations also remove and sell the animals’ paws, which are considered a delicacy in parts of Asia. The Ainu people of Japan worship the brown bear as a god of the mountains, and some mountain-dwelling Ainu consider the bear their ancestor.

---

