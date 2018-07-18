A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 18.

The new edition includes articles Country plans to reduce prices for flights to Ural cities, Iran can rent one of private clinics in Azerbaijan, Chinese companies invest about $800M in economy, Entrepreneurs get 100M manats in 1H18 etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.