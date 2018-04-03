By Rashid Shirinov

As many as 17,000 tourists from Kuwait have arrived in Azerbaijan since the launch of direct flights between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait Elkhan Gahraman said on April 3.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

The ambassador mentioned that starting from 2016, a simplified visa has been issued for Kuwaiti citizens in all international airports of Azerbaijan, and citizens of Kuwait are also able to obtain a visa in a short period of time via the ASAN Visa electronic system.

Gahraman further asked Sheikh Nasser to consider the question of issuing electronic visas to Azerbaijani citizens, noting that a positive decision of the issue will contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that the leadership of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of all-round cooperation with Kuwait, the ambassador said that favorable conditions have been created for the further development of historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries.

He further stressed the importance of developing bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in the trade-economic, defense, investment, culture, tourism and a number of other spheres.

Speaking on the mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international organizations, Gahraman expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Kuwait for their political support in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Sheikh Nasser, in turn, stressed that the leadership and people of Kuwait attach great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and noted that the warm relations between President Ilham Aliyev and Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad play an important role in the development of ties between two friendly countries.

The deputy prime minister also noted the need to organize meetings of experts and high-ranking officials, as well as ministers of Azerbaijan and Kuwait.

Highly appreciating the decision of the leadership of Azerbaijan on the simplified registration of visas to Kuwaiti citizens, Sheikh Nasser stressed that this step will have a positive impact on the development of direct air communication between the two countries, as well as strengthening of relations in the political, economic, trade, public, humanitarian and other important spheres.

He added that more and more citizens of Kuwait are visiting Azerbaijan, which attracts them with its security, similar mentality, ancient history, beautiful nature, rich culture and delicious cuisine.

Sheikh Nasser further noted that he positively evaluates the proposal to issue electronic visas to Azerbaijani citizens, and that he will give appropriate instructions on the consideration of this issue.

Baku and Kuwait, which established diplomatic relations in 1994, are bond with traditional, historical, religious and cultural ties, as well as the geographical location.

A high number of tourists from Kuwait have visited Azerbaijan in recent years, and their number continues growing. Kuwaitis also show great interest in creation of farms and renting of large areas for breeding cattle in Azerbaijan. Investors of Kuwait continue investing in Azerbaijan’s economy and choose agriculture and favorable recreational tourism spheres as priority directions.

