Gazelli products arise interest in Pakistan

6 June 2022 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari, Executive Director of "D.Watson", the official distributor of Gazelli Group in Pakistan was in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing Islamabadpost.

During his visit, he was provided with insight into the work of the Gazelli Group company, one of the first manufacturers of natural cosmetics in the South Caucasus.

The Gazelli Group company is located on an area of 12,000 square meters.

The name of the company is derived from the word "ghazal", the Near and Middle Eastern form of poetry praising beauty, youth, and love.

The company is equipped with the latest technology. Gazelli Group produces over 3 million high-quality products in more than 700 varieties per year.

Around 25 years of scientific research have been conducted on miraculous naphthalene, mud volcanoes, more than 4,000 species of endemic plants, and rare thermal sources.

The company has taken part in various international cosmetic exhibitions and received the following national and international awards for quality and standards of production.

The products of Azerbaijan's Gazelli Group have entered the Pakistani market as part of the cooperation in 2021.

Waqar Zafar Bakhtawari stressed that the company's products aroused great interest among buyers.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the ways to further develop mutual cooperation.

