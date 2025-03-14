War criminal acknowledges Armenian control over so-called regime’s 'army'

14 March 2025 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

During the trial at the Baku Military Court on March 14, accused Bako Sahakyan acknowledged that the so-called regime’s "army" was directly subordinate to the Armenian Armed Forces.

Azernews reports that Sahakyan stated, "the so-called regime’s ‘army’ was the largest armed formation of the Armenian Armed Forces."

He further noted that the appointment of the so-called regime’s "defense minister," "chief of the general staff of the armed forces," and other high-ranking positions was carried out by the Armenian president based on recommendations from the Armenian Ministry of Defense. However, he claimed that he was not involved in these matters, stating: "We did not hide it."

The accused admitted that all division and management issues related to the so-called regime’s "military structures" were controlled by Armenia.

Denial of destructive weapons in occupied territories

During the same trial, Sahakyan was questioned about the presence of Iskander-M, Tochka-U, and other destructive weapons in the occupied territories.

Azernews reports that he denied their presence, stating: "These weapons did not exist in the territory of Garabagh. I can say for sure that during my term as ‘President’ (2007-2020), these weapons were not brought to Garabagh."

He added that although the "head" of the "defense agencies" was not required to report to the so-called regime’s "president," the importance of such weapons would have necessitated informing him. "If they were given to us, the ‘army commander’ should have informed me about it," he said.

Regarding the shelling of civilian objects in Azerbaijan using the mentioned weapons and on whose instructions it was carried out, Sahakyan stated: "I can say that these artillery shots did not come from the territory of Garabagh."

It should be noted that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and terrorism—including the financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes—continues.