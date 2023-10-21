Czech Parliament transforms into instrument of an anti-Azerbaijani campaign

21 October 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

"We condemn the transformation of the Czech Parliament into a tool of an anti-Azerbaijani campaign," The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement to this effect, Azernews reports.

The statement says: "The Czech Parliament calls on Azerbaijan to 'allow international observers to enter the region to monitor the behaviour of the local population in Garabagh and to protect historical and religious monuments'.

Let the Czech Parliament not "worry" about Azerbaijan and invite international observers into their country because of the constantly oppressed and humiliated Roma (Gypsies and Sinti) and comment on issues such as the destruction and insulting of monuments related to the Second World War.

