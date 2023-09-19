North Macedonian FM to hold meeting with his Azerbaijani, Armenian counterparts

19 September 2023 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports.

About this North Macedonian Foreign Minister wrote on his page on X.

"As OSCE, I am deeply concerned by reports of military operations and the related danger for civilians in Khankendi. I call for an immediate de-escalation. Peaceful dialogue should be the only option and humanitarian concerns must prevail.

Today I will meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and renew my call to continue diplomatic engagement and prioritize efforts towards sustainable peace." Bujar Osmani wrote.

