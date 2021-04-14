By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city needs to be almost fully rebuilt so that people would soon return to their homes and start working, Head of the Azerbaijani History Department at the German Humboldt University of Berlin, Professor Eva- Maria Auch told Trend.

"We were shocked by what we saw. Everything in these territories was completely destroyed, and it was especially interesting for me as a historian to see what was left of the cultural heritage of Aghdam," said Auch.

She noted that apart from the remnants of mosques, everything was razed to the ground in the city, and during restoration of other liberated (from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, Aghdam would practically need to be rebuilt so that people would sooner return to their homeland and start working.

"During our today's meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, we learned about the plans and projects of the Azerbaijani government for these lands. He also invited international organizations to participate in the process of rebuilding the territories," added the historian.

