By Trend

Azerbaijan is looking to put former Armenian Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan on international wanted list, Trend reports.

A criminal case was initiated against Ohanyan on article 103 (genocide) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The submission was assessed in the Baku military court by Judge Elbayi Allahverdiyev and was satisfied. In accordance with the court’s decision, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest in absentia was chosen against the ex-minister.

