By Trend

The Azerbaijani people are behind the Army, MP of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan Mikhail Zabelin told reporters, Trend reports.

“We have collected the first batch of humanitarian aid for our fighters, who at this moment are waging a just war on all fronts, expelling the Armenian invaders from our lands. I think that our fighters will be pleased,” Zabelin said.

“We all remember well how our people were expelled from their legitimate historical lands. Currently, our community, turning to the people of Azerbaijan, says that, regardless of nationality and religion, all the people of our country rallied around our president. His messages and speeches were so specific and clear that it is impossible to refute them,” said the chairman.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the all Azerbaijani people for their resilience and courage, and also to express my condolences to those people who lost their relatives in the war,” he added.

The barbaric crimes committed by the Armenian side can only be tantamount to the actions of the fascists, stressed Zabelin.

“Armenia cannot defeat Azerbaijan on the battlefield. The meanness of the Armenian authorities lies in the fact that by shelling our territories from Armenia, they’re trying to involve third parties in the conflict,” the chairman.

“As our President says: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Therefore, we wish our glorious army success in battle. I am sure that our soldiers know that there are a whole people behind them, sincere and soulful people who worry about them and wish them to return home with victory very soon,” Zabelin said.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz