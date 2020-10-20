By Trend

The Armenian Defense Ministry has once again admitted that the Armenian armed forces are retreating, Trend reports on Oct. 20.

The representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan admitted that the Armenian armed forces are forced to retreat, unable to withstand the onslaught of the Azerbaijani army.

"Retreat is not a defeat,” Hovhannisyan said trying to justify himself. “The Armenian armed forces retreated in 1918, 1941 and 1992."

