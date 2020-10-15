By Trend

Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov harshly condemned the provocations of Armenia, the Parliament of Azerbaijan told Trend.

“In response to the appeals of the Azerbaijani Parliament to international organizations and parliaments of foreign countries regarding the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, missile and artillery shelling of Ganja and other cities of Azerbaijan, targeting the civilian population and civilian facilities, Altynbek Mamaiusupov in an official letter again harshly condemned the provocations of Armenia against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the shelling of settlements and the use of military force,” said the parliament.

In connection with the losses among civilians as a result of these attacks, the secretary-general expressed deep condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and wished the wounded to get well soon, the parliament said.

