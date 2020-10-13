By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani and Russian Prosecutor Generals have discussed Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja with a population of over half a million people.

Ten civilians were killed and 35 others were injured as Armenian forces hit a missile at an apartment building in central Ganja on the night leading to October 11, shortly after the humanitarian truce reached in Moscow.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that Armenian forces’ attack on Ganja that is located far from the frontline is a terrorist act.

In turn, Krasnov expressed his concern over the situation and stressed the importance of resolving the conflict as soon as possible within the framework of international law.

Moreover, the parties appreciated the level of legal relations between the two countries and cooperation in the field of extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10.

Ten civilians, including four children, have been killed in the attack. More than 10 apartment buildings and above 100 different facilities have been severely damaged.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10. Ganja also came under Armenian missile attack on October 4 as one civilian was killed and several others were injured.

Khizi and Abheron not far from Baku also came under attack on October 4.

Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir city that houses a hydroelectric power station and a large water reservoir has been subjected to missile attack several times. On October 6, Armenia also fired a forbidden cluster missile at Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline in Yevlakh. The bomb landed 10 meters away from the pipeline. Over 300 cluster bomblets ejected around as a result of the attack.

