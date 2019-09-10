By Trend

Not a single citizen of the UAE participated in the "7th Pan-Armenian Games" held in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was noted that on August 6, 2019, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the "7th Pan-Armenian Games" held in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that some countries including the UAE joined the games for the first time.

"This is not the first time that we are faced with untrue statements made by representatives of Armenia. The embassy of our country in the UAE sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country regarding the matter, and in a response note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that no Emirati citizens participated in the event held on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. As can be seen, by purposefully disseminating information that does not correspond to reality, the Armenian side wants to make it seem as if the illegal separatist regime garners "recognition". In turn, all these kinds of attempts end with the exposure of false information," the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

