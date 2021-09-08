By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,557 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 8.

Some 3,592 patients have recovered and 39 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 450,282 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 393,569 patients have recovered, 5,959 people have died. Currently, 50,754 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,220 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,593,820 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,371,182 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,418,214 citizens, and the second one to 2,952,968 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 64,033 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz