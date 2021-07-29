By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 615 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 29.

Some 181 patients have recovered and 5 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 342,548 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 332,574 patients have recovered, 5,019 people have died. Currently, 4,955 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,423 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,014,073 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,798,286 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,777,752 citizens, and the second one to 2,020,534 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 84,247 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

