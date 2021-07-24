By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 412 new COVID-19 cases, 125 patients have recovered, Trend reports on July 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 340,057 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 331,907 of them have recovered, and 5,002 people have died. Currently, 3,148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,381 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,965,397 tests have been conducted so far.

