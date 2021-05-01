By Trend

Some 16,988 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 5,391 citizens, and the second one to 11,597 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,505,206 citizens have been vaccinated, 971,523 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 533,683 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz