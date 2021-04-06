By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,035 new COVID-19 cases, 1,174 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 273,869 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 243,467 of them have recovered, and 3,743 people have died. Currently, 26,659 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,701 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,948,419 tests have been conducted so far.

