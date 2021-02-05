By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 138 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 5.

Some 329 patients have recovered and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 230,907 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 224,760 patients have recovered, 3,153 people have died. Currently, 2,994 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,133 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,439,718 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz