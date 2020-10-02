By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 149 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 2.

Some 144 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 40,453 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 38,217 patients have recovered, 594 people have died. Currently, 1,642 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,248 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,126,538 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

