Smuggling attempt thwarted by Azerbaijan's border service

21 January 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

On January 14, at 12:30, Azerbaijani border troops successfully prevented the smuggling of 37 kilograms and 396 grams of marijuana from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This operation took place within the service area of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service.

The successful interception was part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reliable protection of the state border, prevent smuggling, and combat the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

According to the press center of the State Border Service, operational and investigative measures related to the case are continuing.