Media Month co-organised by MEDIA and Regional Development Public Union ends [PHOTOS]

The "Media Month," organised by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the "Regional Development" Public Union as part of the volunteering program has come to an end, Azernews reports.

At the end of "Media Month," an online meeting of volunteers was organised with Rashad Majid, Honoured Culture Worker of Azerbaijan, Editor-in-Chief of "525th Newspaper", Chairman of the Press Council on the "Zoom" platform.

At the meeting, Rashad Majid answered the questions of the volunteers about media literacy, the role of social media in our lives in modern times, the positive and negative aspects, the modern approach to the journalism profession, the comparative analysis of traditional and digital media, as well as the educational function of the media and other relevant topics.

It should be noted that trainings were organised in 11 cities and regions within the framework of "Media Month". The last trainings were "Basics of news preparation" by leading investigative journalist Elmin Bayramli in Baku, and "Information security, national security problems: yesterday, today, tomorrow" by Ilham Tumas, a journalist, screenwriter, director, and participant in the First Garabagh and Patriotic War was passed on the subject in Gazakh region.

Detailed opinions were exchanged on relevant topics in the ongoing trainings in the question-and-answer format.

The main goal of the project was to inculcate the trends in the new media environment, the necessary knowledge and skills related to media literacy, to increase the role of young people in ensuring information security in society, and at the same time to develop their critical thinking and analysis skills.

