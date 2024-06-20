Greatest love songs totally captivate audience [PHOTOS]

20 June 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Tynda Music Orchestra and Choir has delivered a fascinating evening of exhilarating emotions and unique romance, Azernews reports.

The concert program themed "Legendary Soundtracks of Love" featured heart-touching soundtracks from such movies as "Titanic", "La La Land", "A Star is Born", "Twilight", "The Great Gatsby" and many others.

The audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace enjoyed exciting emotions and unique romances, filled with the most touching and unforgettable melodies about love.

From romantic songs inspired by great stories to emotional soundtracks that capture great moments of passion and tenderness on screen, the audience discovered new shades of love through music.

Based in Kazakhstan, Tynda Music Orchestra continues to explore new musical horizons, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tynda Music was created on May 21, 2022, by producer and project director Aidos Mendaliev in Almaty. The orchestra has successfully organised over 200 concerts across five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia.

Throughout this period, the project has captivated audiences with more than 10 unique concert programs.

