Azerbaijani film director joins jury at int'l forum

Azerbaijani film director Fehruz Shamiyev has joined the jury of the 11th Umut International Forum of Young Cinema.

The forum will take place on March 28-31 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.

The event will gather acclaimed filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan, representatives of cinema from post-Soviet countries, and experienced film experts.

The forum program includes screenings of short films, films won by winners and participants in world film festivals, short public presentations of film projects, master classes, and lectures by film experts.

Within the event, Fehruz Shamiyev will brief the festival visitors about the Baku International Short Film Festival founded by him.

Baku International Film Festival has become a platform for award-winning and successful films at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscar.

Each year, the most interesting films among more than 1500 films sent from different countries around the world are selected and included in the program of the festival.

At the forum, Fehruz Shamiyev will also present the program of film laureates and participants. The program includes Azerbaijani films "The Last Photo", directed by Turkan Huseyn, "Fence" filmed by Gulu Asgarov as well as "Shudder" shot by Amil Mamibayli.

