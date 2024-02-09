Baku Media Center produces eight-part series about Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev [PHOTOS]

Baku Media Center has completed the shootings of "The Patron", an eight-part series about the life of prominent Azerbaijani industrial magnate and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

The main producer of the film is President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, producer-Orman Aliyev, director-Zaur Gasimli, screenwriters-Ismayil Iman and Zaur Gasimli, film artist-Vusal Rahim, Azernews reports.

During the fifteen-month preparation and shootings, the film team prepared sketches and costumes of more than 150 main characters, over 400 costumes and 100 pieces of accessories - jewelry samples.

The film dedicated to the philanthropist reflects the important historical events that took place in Baku and the region at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century. The eight-part series was filmed in over 70 locations.

The film is expected to be screened in 2024, the year marking the 100th anniversary of the death of the Azerbaijani prominent public figure, philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev invested in many important projects such as the first textile factory and fisheries. He sponsored the first Azerbaijan National Theatre (1883), the first Muslim School for Girls (1896), the first Technical School (1911) and covered all the expenses for the construction of what would later become the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Note that Baku Media Center is regarded as one of the leading and innovative media companies engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

The center produces audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.

The center's works include such films as "Shusha, you are free!", "We", "Objective Baku. Hitler's war on oil", "Under one sun", "Heritage" and others.

---

