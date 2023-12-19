Young talents pay tribute to outstanding jazzman Vagif Mustafazade [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

International Mugham Center has hosted a concert themed "Future Stars" dedicated to the memory of the founder of the jazz-mugham, Honored Artist Vagif Mustafazade (1940- 1979).

The event was organized by the House Museum and the Vagif Mustafazade Charitable Foundation within the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Director of the House-Museum and Chairman of the Vagif Mustafazadeh Charitable Foundation Afag Aliyeva welcomed the guests of the event. She spoke about the legacy of the outstanding musician and shared her memories about him.

Vice-President of the Vagif Mustafazade Charitable Foundation, laureate of international competitions, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab also addressed the event.

The concert program featured works by Vagif Mustafazade. An excellent opportunity was given to the children of celebrities, to demonstrate their talents at the concert.

At spectacular concert, the son of People's Artist Azer Zeynalov Farid brilliantly performed the work "March", the son of People's Artist Anvar Sadigov-Hidayat thrilled the audience with the song "Stay in My Heart", the son of Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab-Javad delighted music lovers with the song "Spring", the son of Honored Artist Shahin Novrsali - Mirsamad left audience in awe with the song "Will Power", great-grandson the great poet Samad Vurgun - Vurgun mesmerized the listeners with the song "Mother".

Also, a student of music school No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade Isa Bagirov performed a composition "Fantasy", Vusal Aydamirov and Ibrahim Babayev -

"Bayaty Shiraz", Muhammad Allahverdiyev - "Aziza", Javanshir Abdullayev - "Tallinn in May", Elkhan Niftiyev - "Melody", Emil Ahmadzade and Nazila Aliyeva - "Roads", Elmar Huseynov - "Pages of Life" while Sabah Choir presented "My Paradise - Garabagh". The young talents received a storm of applause from the audience.

Born in 1940, outstanding composer, pianist, founder of the jazz-mugham style, Honored Artist of the Azerbaijani SSR, and laureate of the State Prize Vagif Mustafazade received his first musical education at music school, where his mother Zivar Aliyeva worked.

From 1957 to 1963, he continued his education at the Asaf Zeynalli music school. In 1964, he entered the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijani State Conservatoire.

In 1965, the musician was invited to Tbilisi as the musical director of the famous Orero ensemble, and in the same year, he created the Caucasus jazz trio at the Georgian Philharmonic. In 1967, he attended the International Jazz Festival in Tallinn.

In 1970, Vagif Mustafazade created the Leyli vocal quartet, and in 1971 – Sevil vocal-instrumental ensemble under the State Radio.

Vagif Mustafazade became a laureate of the jazz festival in Donetsk in 1977. He was awarded the title of laureate and best pianist at the jazz festival (1978) in Tbilisi.

He also took first place as the best composer at the International Competition of Jazz Composers in Monaco (1979) for his composition "Waiting for Aziza" and won the White Grand Piano award.

In the same year, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

Mustafazade combined Azerbaijani mughams with traditional jazz techniques, creating a synthesis of mugham and jazz.

Similar innovations made by him in Azerbaijani music are still relevant, and many musicians use the synthesis of jazz and mugham created by the composer.

