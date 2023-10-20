Azerbaijani pianist dazzles at State Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani composer and pianist Lala Ahmadova has given a concert at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The music pieces composed by Lala Ahmadova made a great impression on the audience, Azernews reports.

The concert soloists included the laureates of republican and international competitions-Sabina Mehdiyeva (piano), Taleh Rasulov (vocals), Ruslan Aliyev (tar), Kamran Teymurov (tar), Tural Gadirov (kamancha) and Chinara Makhmudova (vocals).

The musicians were accompanied by Vio Cello Chamber Orchestra of the Sumgayit Music College. The artistic directors of the orchestra is Konul Bakirova and Shams Aliyeva. The Vio Cello Chamber Orchestra performed at the concert themed "My Motherland is Azerbaijan" under the baton Frangiz Khalilova.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous International projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.

The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies and offers of online concerts.

The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic Hall, St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic named, the State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic.

