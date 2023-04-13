Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Baku Music Academy sign MoU [PHOTOS]

13 April 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Baku Music Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The document was signed by the President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Rector of the Baku Musical Academy Farhad Badalbeyli, Azernews reports.

The MoU envisages joint cooperation between the higher musical educational institutions of the Turkic states in the field of establishing partnerships and cultural exchanges, as well as promoting the music of the Turkic world in the international arena.

In his speech, Farhad Badalbeyli expressed his joy that everyone had gathered in the hearth of the brilliant Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Speaking about the activities of the Baku Musical Academy, he stressed that the academy's graduates successfully represent Azerbaijan at the international level.

The rector assessed the memorandum signed as a major step aimed at uniting the musical art of the Turkic states.

He emphasized that cultural figures of the Turkic world are always ready to support the strengthening of ties between the Turkic peoples that have common roots.

The rector highly appreciated the work carried out by the foundation and expressed confidence that cooperation with the organization would make a significant contribution to the development of pan-Turkic music and art.

In her remarks, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that Baku Musical Academy, which has been operating for more than 100 years, has played an important role in educating professional musical personnel in Azerbaijan. She brought to the attention that the signing ceremony coincided with the awarding of the honorary status of the Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023.

President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation outlined Shusha embodies the symbol of victory and pride of the entire Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva also spoke about the large-scale projects implemented by the foundation to promote Shusha's historical and cultural heritage worldwide.

She noted that the Days of Shusha, which the foundation held for the first time outside of Azerbaijan in the Turkish city of Bursa, will soon be continued in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

Gunay Afandiyeva added that the rapprochement of the Turkic peoples with the peoples of the world is one of the main priorities of the foundation.

She said that MoU is expected to provide a great opportunity to carry out joint projects, to award distinguished students, involve the academy's faculty as specialists in the organization's events, etc.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation stressed the importance of establishing Turkic world centers under the auspices of the foundation in various higher educational institutions.

The creation of a large network on their basis will contribute to the integration of the Turkic peoples, as well as strengthening mutual cultural and spiritual exchanges.

The event continued with a colorful concert program, including music and songs of Turkic composers performed by the Baku Chamber Orchestra and the teaching and student staff of the Baku Musical Academy.

The ceremony was attended by the TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureya Er, ambassadors and representatives of the member states of the foundation and other countries, Baku Musical Academy, cultural and art figures.

---

