Cultural & scientific figures highlight Rauf Hajiyev's legacy [PHOTO]

Cultural and scientific figures have discussed Rauf Hajiyev's legacy at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Azernews reports.

Director of the State Museum of Musical Culture, Honored Cultural Worker Alla Bayramova, Senior Consultant of the Culture Ministry Department of Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage, musicologist Turan Mammadaliyeva, member of the Azerbaijani Union of Composers, musicologist Raya Abbasova, Professor of the Baku Musical Academy, Ph.D. in Art History Lala Rzayeva, saxophonist, Honored Art Worker Rafig Seyidzada, musicologist and publicist Fariza Babayeva spoke at the event.

They stressed Rauf Hajiyev's invaluable role in the history of Azerbaijani music.

Rauf Hajiyev is the author of nearly 100 songs, like My Azerbaijan, Spring is coming, Baku, Leyla, around 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies.

His lyrical songs in a patriotic spirit, combining national motives and modern style, entered the repertoire of famous performers and played an important role in the development of the song genre.

Their remarks were accompanied by a slide show based on the museum's rich collections.

Musicologist-researcher Natavan Huseynova, who joined the event virtually from the Netherlands, presented her book "Jazz in Azerbaijan".

In conclusion, Rauf Hajiyev's daughter Natella Hajiyeva, who joined the event from Finland, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the family for paying tribute to her father.

The event was organized within Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival.

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival features the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the memory of Rauf Hajiyev.

Festival concerts, performances, and events are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, the State Academic Musical Theater, the State Museum of Musical Culture, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as well as International Mugham Center until December 27.

