Fashion designer presents her Karabakh collection in Bursa [PHOTO]

Fashion designer Gulnara Xalilova has demonstrated her Karabakh collection in Turkiye within the Days of Shusha, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The fashion show was held as part of the events held in Bursa to mark the announcement of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

A number of public and cultural figures attended the festive event co-organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Municipality of Bursa.

Speaking at the event, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva stressed that she is proud that the foundation contributes to the popularization of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the city of Shusha.

Within the framework of the Shusha City Days in Bursa, Azerbaijan's spiritual values, including Karabakh, were again presented to the Turkic world and the world community through national clothes, music, and literature.

In 2021, Shusha was declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

This year, Azerbaijan celebrates the Year of Shusha to mark the city's 270th anniversary. And now, Shusha has also been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

Fascinating by their beauty, Azerbaijan's traditional gowns, which reflected Karabakh ornaments, were enthusiastically greeted by the audience.

Gulnara Xalilova thanked the fashion show organizers and noted that she is proud of her contribution to the popularization of the history, culture, and traditions of Azerbaijani national clothes worldwide, as well as bringing them to future generations.

The designer was presented with a special gift from the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

