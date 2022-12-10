CNN hails partnership with Culture Ministry over promoting Azerbaijani national culture [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has received Regional Representative of CNN TV for Africa and CIS Imran Ahmad and the channel's account director Zara Driss.

During the meeting, the CNN representatives praised the current state of partnership with the ministry. and the implementation of new projects in this regard.

The sides noted that the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry and CNN TV are in close cooperation to promote Azerbaijan's historical and cultural values worldwide.

As part of this collaboration, a series of video reports highlighting mugham art as well Azerbaijani carpets have been broadcast by CNN this year.

Anar Karimov expressed his gratitude to CNN for the channel's contribution to promoting Azerbaijani culture.

He recalled that the city of Shusha was declared the Cultural capital of the Turkic World for 2023 during the meeting of the Permanent Council of Culture Ministers of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) member states.

Speaking at the meeting, he stressed the importance of wider dissemination of information about Chovgan - the ancient Azerbaijani traditional Karabakh horse-riding game that was inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

The sides also discussed the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in the upcoming years.

