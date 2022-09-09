DokuBaku Film Festival reveals official program [PHOTO]

9 September 2022 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku Film Festival (IDFF) has announced the official program of its sixth edition, Azernews reports.

The documentary film festival will take place on September 21-25.

This year's program contains films made by both aspiring and experienced directors.

Around 65 documentaries from 33 countries will be screened at the festival.

The films will be presented in the following categories: Best Feature Documentary, No-main competition, Best International and Local Short Documentary, Out of Competition, DokuKids, and DokuUA.

For the first time in the history of the festivals held in Azerbaijan, over 40 percent of films selected by the festival are directed by women filmmakers.

Each year the festival presents a series of films by master documentarists, whose names are well-known all over the world, and whose works have become a high standard in the industry.

For its sixth edition, DokuBaku has arranged the retrospective of four films by Kazakh filmmaker Sergei Dvortsevoy, whose feature film Tulpan, was Kazakhstan's Academy Awards official submission to Foreign Language Film category.

Another special guest is Pawal Lozinski, a Polish director, scriptwriter, and producer, who will present his film The Balcony.

The festival's jury includes local and foreign filmmakers and producers including French photojournalist Reza Deghati, Azerbaijani artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya, festival director Ondrej Kamenicky, Azerbaijani producer Leyla Dostalizada, an EMMY awarded producer Kirstine Barfod and the Head of the Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry Rufat Hasanov.

Some screening sessions will be free of charge. The tickets will be available on iticket.az.

The winners will be announced on the last day of the Festival, September 25.

The festival program can be downloaded via QR-code.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz