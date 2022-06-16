Documentary on mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia premiered in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

16 June 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Ayaz Salayev's documentary about the mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia has premiered at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The film "Earth" was produced by Salnamefilm studio with the support of the western Azerbaijani community at the Culture Ministry's initiative.

The event was attended by public figures, representatives of science and culture, and eyewitnesses to these difficult events that began in 1988.

Speaking at the film's premiere, MP Aziz Alakbarov stressed the importance of implementing the project in conveying the historical truth to the world community.

"Azerbaijan's great national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first to give a political and historical assessment of these tragic events of the deportation and genocide of the Azerbaijani people. This documentary shows that we will never forget our native lands," he added.

For about 200 years the Armenian aggressors pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijanis.

Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands.

For almost thirty years, Karabakh was under Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan's cultural heritage including monuments was completely destroyed by the Armenian aggressors, and one million Azerbaijanis became refugees. Of them, nearly 250,000 were expelled from their native lands and homes in Armenia in 1988.

The scriptwriter and director of the film, Honored Art Worker, film critic, and film director Ayaz Salayev noted that work on the project started even before Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The documentary is based on historical facts and memories of more than sixty eyewitnesses of the events of 1988.

Rashad Nuriyev (cameraman), Azer Askarov (music), Sabir Askarzada (editor), and Nazim Huseynov (producer) worked on the film.

Photo Credits: Vugar Imanov

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993