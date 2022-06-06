Heydar Aliyev Center presents new carpet collection [PHOTO]

6 June 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A new collection of carpets has been presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The unique art project, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is aimed at preserving and promoting Azerbaijan's spiritual values ​​and cultural heritage, Azernews reports.

Six artists and fourteen carpet weavers, headed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Eldar Mikayilzada, took part in the creation of a new collection, titled "Azerbaijani carpentry. Dance of Loops". The work on the project started in 2016.

Prominent figures of culture and science, representatives of the diplomatic missions, creative intelligentsia and youth organizations attended the event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, Anar Alakbarov, expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, and the team that participated in the implementation of the project.

Anar Alakbarov stressed that the part of the collection was previously presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, and then in Cannes. He noted that the project was presented for the first time in Baku.

People's Artist Eldar Mikayilzada thanked President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Heydar Aliyev Center for the high attention to national culture and craftsmen arts.

"The idea of the collection was born in 2014 under the influence of the carpet map of the great master Latif Karimov. I started to collect the necessary material based on ancient architecture, carpet ornaments, and clothing. As a result, the sketch project was presented to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and was further implemented at the highest level," he said.

Some 170 colors and shades are used in the new collection inspired by the Palace of Shaki Khans, rich flora and fauna, Tekelduz embroidery and etc.

Detailed information about the works is included in the book of the same name.

With its unique design and high artistic value, Azerbaijani carpets art is known worldwide.

Through the attention of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, a number of important documents for the development of Azerbaijan’s carpet art have been adopted, and various projects have been implemented.

In 2010, UNESCO included Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Azerbaijani carpets are divided into seven major carpet weaving schools distinguished by patterns, composition, color palette, and techniques: Guba, Baku, Shirvan, Ganja, Gazakh, Karabakh, and Tabriz.

According to their technical aspects, Azerbaijani carpets are classified as flat-woven (pileless) and knotted (pile).

The national carpets are kept in the world's best museums such as the Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Victoria and Albert in London, Textile in Washington, Louvre in Paris, Topkapi in Istanbul, Berlin Museum of Art, Metropolitan Museum of New York, and the Museum of Art in Budapest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993