April 29 is a holiday for everyone who enjoys dancing. So put your dancing shoes on and get ready to celebrate the International Dance Day celebrated worldwide since 1982.

The global celebration of dance was initiated by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

The day is timed to the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

International Dance Day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world.

Dance Day in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has celebrated International Dance Day every year since its inception. The history of dance in Azerbaijan is very rich and ancient.

Azerbaijani traditional dances are inextricably linked with history and the dance scenes engraved in Gobustan once again prove that.

There are various kinds of dances that have started to form in Azerbaijan since the Middle Ages.

As a rule, the Azerbaijani dance is divided into the three parts: the first part is a circle, the dancer holds the body high, the second –congealing on the spot (suzme) and the third – again the circling. The third part is characterized by rhythm, and strong emotions.

Many dances, especially the old ones, are called the most beloved animals or plants. These include: "gazelle", "lale" (field poppy), "benevshe" (violet), etc.

They are very smooth and lively. The musical size of Azerbaijani dances is 6/8 and 3/4.

The dances of male and female sharply differ from each other.

Women's dances are characterized by soft lyricism and plasticity of graceful smooth movement.

Long skirt defines the tender movement of feet. The dance is focused entirely on used technique of upper parts of the arm and corpse (shoulder, head, mimics of face etc).

The main feature of male dance is the technique of feet. The dancer stands quickly on the tiptoe, and then quickly falls on his knee, etc.

Amina Dilbazi, Afag Malikova, Roza Khalilova, Tarana Muradova, Tamilla Mammadova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Kamil Dadashov, Boyukaga Atababayev and others have significantly enriched Azerbaijani dance art with new elements.

