The State Philharmonic Hall will host a Novruz holiday concert on March 14.

Honored artist Almaz Orujova, laureates of republican and international competitions Taleh Yakhyayev and Ravana Gurbanova will please the audience with folk songs and original compositions.

The Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble will perform at the concert under the baton of the People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

On March 20-21, Azerbaijan celebrates Novruz, known as one of the most ancient and beloved spring festivals.

Before the holiday, people mark four pre-holiday Tuesdays, each of which is dedicated to the awakening of one of the natural elements called Su Charshanbesi (Water Tuesday), Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday) Hava Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday) and Torpaq Charshanbasi (Earth or Last Tuesday).

People do house cleaning, plant trees, paint eggs, make national pastries such as shekerbura, pakhlava, shorgoghal and a great variety of national cuisine. Children jump over bonfires and run through the streets and knock on doors to ask for treats.

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated March 13,1990.

In 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and since then, March 21 was declared the International Day of Novruz.

