By Laman Ismayilova

Hilal Baydarov's film "When the Persimmons Grew" will be screened in London on January 29.

The film was recognized as the best documentary of the year at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival and won the Jury Prize at the Visions du Reel Festival.

Baydarov is not only the director of the film, but also the author of the script, the producer, and he himself plays one of the main roles. Maryam Naghiyeva, Vusal Baidarov and other famous actors also starred in the film.

The film tells about a lonely mother who is waiting for her son in a village in Azerbaijan.

The endless ticking of the clock sets the rhythm of her life as she stares at old black-and-white photos on the wall. Outside the dogs bark and a car is pulled along by three oxen, but above all there is silence.

Until the son finally arrives by train and it is persimmon harvest season again: the family reunion is blissful, but all too brief. As soon as the fruits are picked and dried, everyone leaves again, and the winter gradually sets in.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz