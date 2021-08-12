By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry is getting ready for Baku International Book Fair 2021.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

The 7th Baku International Book Fair will mark the 880th anniversary of prominent poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 offers a great chance to showcase and sell printed products, negotiate and conclude contracts with local and foreign publishing houses.

About 200 international companies, including representatives of the publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores and cultural centers are expected to take part in the book fair.

The five-day book fair will feature various events for book lovers.

Baku International Book Fair 2021 is supported by the company Caspian Event Organisers.

In 2019, Baku International Book Fair brought together 81 local and 40 foreign publishing houses, bookstores and other organizations from 22 countries.

At the same time, a number of book presentations and book signing sessions were organized as part of the book fair.

---

