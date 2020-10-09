By Laman Ismayilova

Armenia continue its vandalism policy against Azerbaijan, destroying a number of historical sites of national importance.

Many historical monuments in Fuzuli and Ganja regions have been seriously damaged as a result of the Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani settlements.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani army launched a successful counter-offensive operation to liberate Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation. Armenian armed forces are shelling territories with Azerbaijani civilians.

The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage told Sputnik Azerbaijan that an artillery shell hit a cemetery near the village of Baba, Fuzuli region.

As result of attack, Sheikh Baba mausoleum, an architectural monument of national importance was seriously damaged. On October 4, the Armenian armed forces significantly affected Men's gymnasium in Ganja, taken under state protection,

At the same time, a shell that fell near the historical site posed a serious threat to the Imamzade Sanctuary Complex.

"Let us recall that over ten thousand place names, names of historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan located in the occupied territories have been changed to Armenian," the Ministry said.

Monuments, museums, archival funds belonging to the Azerbaijani people were plundered and destroyed.

The Ministry says that Armenia is illegally building Armenian churches in the occupied territories, erecting memorial complexes in memory of Armenian terrorists.

Currently, there are over 2,600 historical and cultural monuments in the occupied territories. However, most of these monuments have been destroyed or Armenianized.

This list includes 6 architectural and 5 archaeological monuments of world importance, 119 architectural and 121 archaeological monuments of national importance, 393 architectural monuments of local importance, 22 archaeological monuments, 23 monumental, memorial and garden complexes, 17 samples of decorative and applied art.

