By Laman Ismayilova

Another master class has been organized as part of the Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival.

The next guest of the master class was the deputy chairman of "IWS Azerbaijan" artist Sabina Iskandar. The event aroused great interest among art lovers.

The master classea are availbale on social networks of the State Art Gallery and Khatai Art Center.

Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival aims to promote watercolor painting, showing the country's rich culture, historical monuments and nature through the watercolor art works.