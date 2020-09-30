By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has finished the acceptance of entrance applications for DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival 2020. The festival will be held virtually from October 26 to November 1.

More than 250 applications were received from directors from 53 countries who expressed their willingness to join the film festival.

The festival`s main competitive program will be announced by the end of September - early October. The jury will include film experts from Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Turkey, Iran and other countries.

DokuBaku is the first independent documentary film festival in Azerbaijan. Since the establishment of the festival in 2017, its aim has been to present a showcase of handpicked, specially elected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as local competition which aims to support the local filmmakers and non-fiction production.

The festival features film screenings, master classes, social discussions and debates with local and international filmmakers.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz