By Laman Ismayilova

Historical film "Tomyris" has been named best at the 26th L'Etrange Festival in Paris. The film won Grand Prix for the best international feature film.

The film will be screened at prime time by CANAL +, the largest French-language pay TV channel, Trend Life reported.

Moreover, the film will be also shown in Italy, France, Spain, Japan, the Middle East, South Korea, CIS, Singapore, Romania and Turkey. Arclight Films and Well Go USA were among the first companies to acquire the rights to distribute the film in the USA.

The film features many battle scenes, horse races, sword fights with participation of Azerbaijani stuntmen Sain Farmanli, Vugar Mammadov, Emin Abishov, Tural Khalili and Tural Shirmammadov. They were invited by the head of the international NOMAD group Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov, who directed the stunts.

From fighting scenes to acrobatic falls, all tricks were extremely difficult. During the filming, there were unplanned tricks, improvisations, and, of course, injuries. However, national stuntmen could overcome all challenges.

The film tells the story of the Massagets Kingdom, which existed on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, and Tomyris, the first female ruler of Azerbaijan.

The film is dedicated to the events of the 6th century. BC e. and is based on the story told by Herodotus about the death of the Persian king Cyrus the Great during the war with the Massagetae, which were commanded by Queen Tomyris.

This is the life story of the great queen who destined to become a skillful warrior, survive the loss of close people and unite the Saka tribes under her authority.

The film shootings took place in such cities as Almaty, Kapchagai, Burabay and Chundzha. The lead actors were trained in a special Nomand camp.

The historical film was shot by Akan Sataev, scriptwriters - Aliya Nazarbayeva and Timur Zhaksylykov. The cast includes Almira Tursyn (Tomyris), Adil Akhmetov (Argun), Erkebulan Daiyrov (Kharasp), Berik Aytzhanov (Kurtun), Azamat Satybaldy (Kavaz), Gassan Massud (Kir).

---

