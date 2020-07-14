By Laman Ismayilova

The art of shadow theater has a huge millennial history first appearing in China. Nowadays, this unique art form continues to attract more and more viewers. Heartwarming stories of love and true friendship, good and evil - all these you can see in the shadow theater.

YARAT Contenporary Art Space has delighted its viewers with virtual lesson on shadow puppetry led by Leyla Gabulova. Here you can learn how to make your own shadow puppet theater.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally.

Based in Baku, YARAT was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

The organization realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz