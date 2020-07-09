By Laman Ismayilova

Despite the quarantine regime, the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater continues to rehearse its new play based on the novel by Maksud Ibrahimbekov "A woman in black came".

Surely, many of you have not read it yet and it’s so wonderful to pick up a new, still unfamiliar book by a beloved author. Moreover, the novel has recently been translated into three languages, Trend Life reported.

So far, rehearsals are taking place online. However, the theater's staff hopes that the upcoming rehearsals will be held on the stage in the near future.

The actions in the novel take place in the 80-90s of the last century in one of the coastal settlements of the Absheron Peninsula. The main character fights for the triumph of social justice.

The director of the performance is People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Alexander Sharovsky, art director - People's Artist of the USSR Tahir Salakhov, costume designers - Anna Ibrahimbekova, Honored Worker of Culture Olga Abbasova, music by Honored Worker of Culture Vladimir Neverov, assistant director, choreographer - Honored Artist Fuad Osmanov.

The State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun plays a major role in the cultural life of the country. Charismatic and extraordinary talented theater actors always surprise the audience with wonderful performances.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.

The theater team pays special attention to young viewers, and plays a significant role in introducing theater art to children.

Nowadays, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the most popular theaters in the country.